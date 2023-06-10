Saudi Arabian sides eye Real Madrid star after twist in contract talks - Reports

Teams in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) are on high alert after Real Madrid star Luka Modric's contract renewal talks have hit a roadblock.

El Nacional suggests that president Florentino Perez is believed to be evaluating whether offering the Croatian a new deal would be the best option considering the young midfielders Los Blancos have.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone JUST IN: Luka Modric's future is UNCERTAIN. He has an offer to renew, but there's "persistent interest from Saudi Arabia" that could change his mind. @TheAthleticFC #rmalive JUST IN: Luka Modric's future is UNCERTAIN. He has an offer to renew, but there's "persistent interest from Saudi Arabia" that could change his mind. @GuillerRai 🚨💣 JUST IN: Luka Modric's future is UNCERTAIN. He has an offer to renew, but there's "persistent interest from Saudi Arabia" that could change his mind. @GuillerRai @TheAthleticFC #rmalive https://t.co/p8KXoCIelP

Real Madrid have already seen Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz depart for free.

However, there are still several key players whose contracts expire at the end of June, including Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The club will have to act soon, as there are just under three weeks before some of their biggest stars become free agents.

Jude Bellingham's imminent arrival from Borussia Dortmund in a deal reported to be worth €103 million will not help Modric's cause. Real Madrid already have Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde as central options. The Englishman's arrival could lead to Modric dropping down the pecking order.

Luka Modric's minutes drastically reduced last season, a trend that's expected to continue next season, too, should the 38-year-old stay.

Meanwhile, SPL clubs are on high alert as they look to lure yet another global superstar to their league. Considering their lucrative salary packages and willingness to offer longer than one-year deals, Modric could be tempted to consider moving base.

Leaked images of Real Madrid's reported home kit for 2023-24

As is the case towards the end of each season, several leaked images of Real Madrid's kit for the upcoming season have done the rounds on social media.

Spanish outlet Madrid Xtra, specialising in news about Los Blancos, recently revealed what they believe will be the club's kit for the upcoming season.

The kit is primarily white, the traditional club colour, with elegant yellow striping along the shoulders and on the sleeve rim.

The jersey is given a distinct look with black piping along the collar and sleeve rims on the edges of the back. Player names are expected to be printed in white, completing the look for the home kit.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes