Saudi-backed investor plotting £650 million investment into Premier League side for 25% stake - Reports

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley is reportedly interested in buying a minority stake in Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. According to The Sun, the 51-year-old's connections in Saudi Arabia from her time at St. James Park are fully supportive of her plan to take over the north London side.

Investment company ENIC currently owns 86.58% of Tottenham Hotspur. ENIC International's managing director Daniel Levy, who owns a 29.88% stake in the company, currently serves as the chairman of the club.

He assumed the role in 2001, making him the longest-serving chairman of a Premier League club at the moment. Earlier this year, he announced Spurs' plans to invite external investors to strengthen the financial situation of the club.

After reporting losses of £86.8 million in the 2022-23 campaign, Levy announced (via BBC):

Trending

"The board and its advisors, Rothschild & Co, are in discussions with prospective investors. Any recommended investment proposal would require the support of the club’s shareholders."

Staveley, who brokered Newcastle's deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in 2021, departed the club in July 2024. Since then, she has showcased an active interest in the Lilywhites, dropping subtle hints about potentially making an investment in the club.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this summer, she was asked about her interest in taking over another club in the Premier League, to which she replied (via TBR Football h/t The Athletic):

"I love to be very busy and to engage and I love football. Very sadly, we have to move on to other projects and that might involve us taking a stake in another club or buying another club and that’s difficult. But it’s possible."

It is being reported that Tottenham Hotspur are valued in the region of £2.5 billion, which could put a potential 25% stake at around £650 million.

"I didn't want to get in Newcastle's way" - Former Magpies director Amanda Staveley speaks out after exit from Premier League side

Ex-Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley spoke out after her exit from the club in July 2024. The 51-year-old was full of praise for the Magpies and claimed that she was 'heartbroken', which could suggest that she did not leave on her own volition.

Speaking to The Athletic, Staveley said (via TBR Football):

"My preference would have been to stay with Newcastle, but life doesn't always work out exactly how you want it to. Nothing is going to replicate that. I fell in love with Newcastle, the club and the people and that can’t change, but I didn't want to get in Newcastle's way. It's got to be about what's best for Newcastle."

"I'm heartbroken not to be there because I love the club more than anything; the fans, the community, everything. And I would wish to be there every day, but it's also not fair," Staveley concluded.

Despite her emotional departure from St. James Park, reports have emerged detailing Staveley's interest in buying a 25% stake in fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for £650 million. Her move is also believed to be financially backed by her previously established connections in Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback