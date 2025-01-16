Saudi club emerge as favorites to sign Liverpool superstar Mo Salah with £65million deal offer over 2 years: Reports

As per emerging reports, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have become favorites to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. Rumors from within England (via Independent) have claimed that the Middle Eastern giants are prepared to offer the winger a two-year deal worth £65 million.

It is worth noting that Salah is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield. The 32-year-old Egyptian legend's current deal is set to expire in less than six months. Hence, he could potentially agree to a new contract for a free transfer in the summer at foreign clubs at any point now.

Salah has been in the form of his life so far this season. He has found the net 21 times in just 20 games, while providing 17 assists, making himself the most important attacker in Liverpool's lineup. This remarkable run of form has piqued the interest of other clubs in world football, with Saudi clubs also monitoring his situation at Merseyside.

Recently, Saudi General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh shared a picture of Mohamed Salah in Al-Hilal's jersey on Facebook (via Independent). While there have been no official statements from the Saudi Pro League champions or by Salah's camp, this will only spur rumors about a potential move to the Gulf country.

No progress from Liverpool on Mohamed Salah contract situation: Reports

There has been very little progress from Liverpool on Mohamed Salah's contract situation at the club. The winger revealed this himself during an interview with Sky Sports.

He was asked for his thoughts on if this was his final season with the Reds, and Salah responded affirmatively (via BBC):

"So far, yes. It's the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see."

He also spoke about winning the Premier League with Liverpool, adding:

"It's my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city."

However, the winger has kept his focus on the pitch, which has certainly benefited the Reds this season. He admitted that he was keeping out the distractions, explaining during the interview:

"The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract? Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That's what is in my head.

"If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That's what I want to do."

Mohamed Salah is not the only Liverpool player in the final few months of his contract at Anfield. The club have yet to extend deals for captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.

