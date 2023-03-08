Saudi club set to rival Barcelona and Inter Milan for Liverpool superstar: Reports

Barcelona and Inter Milan are set to be rivaled by an undisclosed Saudi Arabian club for Liverpool's out-of-contract striker Roberto Firmino to Mrsool Park. The Brazilian will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Firmino has decided to leave Anfield after eight years with the Reds. He will be available on a free transfer in the summer and several clubs are showing interest. According to Football Insider, Barcelona and Inter Milan have registered their interest in the veteran frontman.

Barcelona could do with more options in attack as the goalscoring burden has largely fallen on Robert Lewandowski this season. The Pole has scored 25 goals in 31 games. Meanwhile, Inter may need to replace Romelu Lukaku as the Belgian's loan expires at the end of the season. He will most likely return to his parent club Chelsea.

However, the two European heavyweights are not alone in their interest in Firmino. An unnamed Saudi club are also weighing up a lucrative contract offer for the Brazilian. The Saudi Pro League are looking to bring some of European football's top talent to the Middle East.

The Liverpool frontman could follow in the footsteps of his former Premier League counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United last November. He earns a reported £178 million per year.

Firmino has enjoyed a fine season at Anfield despite not retaining his status as a regular starter. He has scored 10 goals and contributed five assists in 27 matches. The Brazilian would almost certainly become a protagonist for whichever Saudi side are considering his signature.

Liverpool set sights on Barcelona target Alberto Moleiro

Liverpool in pursuit of Barca target Moleiro.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro. The Spanish 19-year-old has earned comparisons to the Blaugrana's Pedri. He is regarded as one of the brightest talents in La Liga 2, providing eight assists in 29 league games.

However, Barca's financial constraints are seemingly scuppering a move for Moleiro. La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned the Catalan giants that they need to take €200 million off their wage bill. According to Mundo Deportivo, this may allow Liverpool to swoop in for the Spaniard.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes ), at the Ciutat Esportiva today. 📸 | Pedri with his former Las Palmas teammates, including Alberto Moleiro (), at the Ciutat Esportiva today. #fcblive 📸 | Pedri with his former Las Palmas teammates, including Alberto Moleiro (👀), at the Ciutat Esportiva today. #fcblive https://t.co/QQBQ9XsMr0

They and Premier League rival Aston Villa are both willing to pay €25 million for the midfielder. This is the same price Las Palmas demanded from Barcelona last summer.

Liverpool are seeking to bolster their midfield amid a topsy-turvy season. The likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho are coming into the latter stages of their careers.

