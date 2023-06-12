Saudi clubs attempting to sign Barcelona and Arsenal target since January - Reports

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in rumored Arsenal and Barcelona target Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan is set to become a free agent this summer upon the expiry of his contract with Manchester City. While the Citizens have offered him a new contract, he has attracted interest from the Gunners and the Blaugrana as well.

Romano has now reported that clubs from the Saudi Pro League are also keen on bringing in one of the most high-profile potential free agents of the summer. He provided the update via a Twitter post on Monday, June 12, which read:

"Ilkay Gündogan will make a decision on his future soon. Manchester City offer one year extension plus one more season as option. Barcelona offer three year deal.

"Saudi clubs, trying to temp him since January. Arsenal are also interested and informed."

At 32 years of age, Gundogan could still offer calmness and a goal threat from midfield for top European sides for a few more years.

Barcelona's interest in the player makes sense given their lack of productivity from midfield. Xavi Hernandez's side got just 16 goals in 225 combined appearances from their engine room in the 2022-23 season. In comparison, Gundogan scored 11 times in 51 matches for City over the same period.

Additionally, Barcelona desperately need a midfield general following Sergio Busquets' pending departure. They also need an influx of creativity from midfield to ensure all the load does not fall on Pedri, who has dealt with injury concerns over the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, Arsenal look set to lose Granit Xhaka this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich interested in the player. The Gunners' squad depth issues are obvious and they need to bring in another midfielder to partner Thomas Partey. Arsenal are also monitoring West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Romano did not mention the names of any Saudi Pro League clubs interested in Gundogan. However, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante became the league's latest recruits this summer following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in January. Another big-name signing would only enhance the competition's reputation.

Barcelona and Arsenal target Ilkay Gundogan was key to Manchester City's treble win

Ilkay Gundogan will go down as one of a very select group of captains to have led their team to an unprecedented treble. The German accomplished that with Manchester City this term, with the team winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Gundogan played his part in the league run-in with Arsenal, recording five goals and an assist in his final seven appearances in this season's competition. He then netted both goals in City's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

The midfielder rounded it all off with a fantastic performance in his side's Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

Gundogan played all 90 minutes and completed 88% of his passes, while laying out a key pass and winning seven of his 11 duels. The rumored Barcelona target also recorded one successful dribble, two tackles, two interceptions and three clearances.

