Saudi clubs ready to make offer for 28-year-old Real Madrid star, ready to pay 30 million for transfer: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos in the summer. The clubs are also prepared to make a €30 million offer for the Spanish midfielder.

Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup and the nation is keen to elevate the footballing standards. They are looking to continue signing high-profile players ahead of the prestigious tournament. Dani Ceballos has played a crucial role in Carlo Ancelotti's squad this season and has emerged as a reliable midfielder.

The 28-year-old has shown improvement in his performance, both tactically and physically. Cabellos has made 28 appearances for Real Madrid this season across all competitions, bagging two assists. He also started both legs for Carlo Ancelotti's team in the UEFA Champions League playoffs triumph against Manchester City.

According to the aforementioned report, the Spanish midfielder is not keen to leave the Santiago Bernabeu outfit as he is reaching his prime. Dani Ceballos' contract with Los Blancos will expire in the summer of 2027 and Los Blancos are unlikely to sell him soon.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde took painkillers and injections to play against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League: Reports

According to journalist Fabrizio Ramano, Federico Valverde reportedly took injections and needles to start for Real Madrid during their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

The Uruguayan midfielder suffered discomfort in his left thigh before the playoff second leg against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu. Due to the fitness issue, he had to take painkillers and injections before the match.

Federico Valverde played the match as a right-back, creating the most chances (4) and maintaining a passing accuracy of 93%. According to Spanish outlet AS, he received another injection for the discomfort after the game ended. Due to Dani Carvajal's injury, the 26-year-old has been playing as a right-back, which is not his habitual position.

Valverde has played 40 matches for Los Blancos this season, bagging eight goals and six assists across all competitions. He also captained the side against Manchester City in the UCL and guided the side towards a 6-3 aggregate victory.

