Saudi heavyweights looking to sign Barcelona ace as one of ‘main stars’ for the 2025 Club World Cup: Reports

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are reportedly looking to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha as one of the main stars ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup. The Brazilian is seen as a potential replacement for Neymar, who left the club to join his boyhood side Santos this month after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Raphinha has been exceptional for Barcelona this season, contributing 23 goals and 11 assists in 31 appearances across competitions. He has delivered excellent performances against big teams, including a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and three goals in two games against Real Madrid.

Under Hansi Flick, the Brazilian has become a regular starter for the club and the backbone of the attack alongside Lamine Yamal.

According to a report by Fichajes.net, Al-Hilal has narrowed down Raphinha as one of the players who can replace Neymar Jr. Apart from the Brazilian, they're also keeping Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and Manchester City star Bernardo Silva on the list.

Trending

The report suggests that Al-Hilal wants Raphinha as one of their key players in the 2025 Club World Cup. They also count on him to lead them into the international stage and become more than just Neymar's replacement.

However, it is unlikely that Barcelona will let go of Raphinha without a fight. While Al-Hilal is expected to make a lucrative offer for the Brazilian, the Catalans are also reportedly keen on offering him a contract extension this year. His current contract runs until June 2027.

The aforementioned report also notes that Al-Hilal had made a tempting offer to Raphinha last season. However, the forward declined the offer, making it clear that he intended to stay at Barcelona and win titles. With his growing influence in the squad, Raphinha's aspirations are unlikely to change.

Barcelona sells Unai Hernandez to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad: Reports

Unai Hernandez - Source: Getty

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have reached an agreement for the sale of Spanish midfielder Unai Hernandez to Al-Ittihad. The Catalan giants are set to receive a reported €4.5 million base fee and €500K add-ons. The deal reportedly also includes a sell-on clause for Barca.

Expand Tweet

Unai Hernandez was one of Barca Atletic's key players although he never made his first-team debut for Barcelona. The 20-year-old Spain international recorded 19 goals and 10 assists in 59 appearances across competitions.

Given that the Blaugrana midfield is stacked with talents like Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, and Marc Casado, Hernandez's sale may be a lucrative deal for the Catalans.

Barca are also trying to free up their wage bill to sign other players in January. Hernandez's sale may help in that regard, with the Catalans eyeing a deal for exit-bound Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback