Saudi Ministry of Sports have contacted a second Real Madrid star over potential move after Karim Benzema proposal - Reports

The Saudi Ministry of Sports have tabled an offer for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric after Karim Benzema proposal. They have reportedly offered the Croat a deal worth €100 million per season for two seasons.

Modric, though, prefers staying at the Spanish club for now, according to Rudy Galetti.

Rudy Galetti



A 2-year contract at around $100m/season on the table.



Saudi Ministry of Sports don't give up for Luka Modric: after the first offer rejected, now they sent a new increased open bid. A 2-year contract at around $100m/season on the table. To date, the midfielder prefers to stay at Real Madrid: evolving situation.

Karim Benzema looks closer to joining Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2022-23 winners, Al-Ittihad. His teammate Luka Modric could also be playing in the SPL next season. Not to mention, Cristiano Ronaldo is already in the league with Al-Nassr.

Modric, despite being 37, remains a crucial player for Carlo Ancelotti's side. He has made 51 appearances across competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

Modric joined the Spanish club in 2012 and has since made 487 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 37 goals and providing 77 assists. He has won 23 trophies with Los Blancos, including five UEFA Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

Modric also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 after helping Los Blancos win the UEFA Champions League for the third season in a row. He was instrumental for the Croatia team that reached the final in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Karim Benzema addressed rumors of his Real Madrid exit

Karim Benzema turned down the rumors of his Real Madrid exit. The Frenchman claimed that not everything surfacing on the internet is true and didn't make any concrete claims about his future.

There have been widespread reports about Benzema possibly joining Al-Ittihad in the summer. A move would bring an end to his legendary spell at the Spanish capital that started in 2009. Addressing his future, Benzema said (via Fabrizio Romano Twitter):

“Speak to Madrid fans? Speak about what? Why speaking of the future if I’m in Madrid… Who’s speaking is internet. The reality is NOT internet.”

Fabrizio Romano



"Speak to Madrid fans? Speak about what? Why speaking of the future if I'm in Madrid…". "Who's speaking is internet. The reality is NOT internet".

Karim Benzema's departure would leave Real Madrid without a proper striker. Espanyol striker Joselu has been linked with a free move after the Catalan club's relegation. However, Ancelotti's side could need more firepower if Benzema leaves.

