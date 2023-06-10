Saudi Pro League club Al-Taawoun FC set to make verbal transfer proposal to PSG forward: Reports

Saudi Pro League club Al-Taawoun have reportedly approached Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Mauro Icardi. The Argentine spent the season away on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray.

Icardi, however, is expected to return to the Parisian club in the summer. Despite Lionel Messi leaving the club, he is unexpected to become a regular for the Ligue 1 giants next season. Al-Taawoun could hand the striker a lifeline as they have already approached the 30-year-old for a move.

The Argentine has scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 26 matches across competitions for the Turkish club during the 2022-23 season.

Icardi has so far made 92 appearances for PSG during his career. The Argentine has scored 38 goals and has provided 10 assists for Les Parisiens.

Christophe Dugarry criticizes PSG attacker Lionel Messi for his comments

Lionel Messi recently announced that he will be joining MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his PSG contract. Messi reflected on his time at the Parisian club as well.

The Argentine scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists in 75 matches for the French club. Messi claimed he was never happy in the French capital. Former French footballer Christophe Dugarry criticized Messi for his comments, saying (via RMC Sport):

“Sincerely, it is ugly and incomprehensible this outing. You have the right not to have been very well for two years. But when you listen to his arguments… He says he couldn't pick up his kids from school, it's a bit light. I'm tired of these players who only talk about themselves. They have everything to be happy."

He added:

"Everything is done to ensure that they are in the best conditions. He leaves explaining that he was not happy. But put yourself in the place of your teammates, your coach, your supporters!"

"It's ridiculous. I don't understand, he doesn't have advisers? How can you say such nonsense? You can feel it, why not, it can happen, but you have to give arguments… It's really not classy but I'm only half surprised. Ibrahimovic had done the same thing and it will be the same with Neymar. Beckham left in style."

Nevertheless, Messi starts a new chapter in his career at Inter Miami as his time in European football came to an end with the move. Fans will keep a keen eye on how he performs in the United States.

