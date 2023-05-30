Saudi Pro League club eyeing ambitious move to unite Lionel Messi with Karim Benzema next season: Reports

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are reportedly keen on getting Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi this summer. They are keen on getting back on top of the league after finishing 3rd this season.

As per a report in the Independent, Al Hilal are ready to go big when the transfer window opens. They are keen on offering big contracts to the superstars this summer when they become free agents.

Messi has an offer on the table from Barcelona and Inter Miami this summer. However, Al Hilal are confident that they can lure him with a €500 million per season offer.

Benzema is the latest on the club's radar but they are not the only Saudi side interested. Al Ittihad are also linked with the Frenchman, but Hilal are working to get him for €100 million per season.

Al Hilal looking to get Lionel Messi on board amid PSG contract situation

Lionel Messi

Al Hilal manager Ramos Diaz has already commented on the possibility of getting Lionel Messi and he claimed that the club have the power to get the Argentine. He added that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has already boosted the league, and it will only get bigger if the PSG star arrived.

He told Reuters:

"It grows all over the world; it was seen in the World Cup. Clubs can have eight foreigners; you can have the best because there are no financial problems. ... It happened with Ronaldo, and most of Al Hilal's foreigners are international. If they continue like this, they will grow. The presence of Cristiano (Ronaldo) is important to give football more expectation. They have the possibility of buying Messi. Imagine the power they have."

However, not everyone is excited with the possible arrival of Messi. Al-Hilal star Ali Al-Bulayhi has joked that he fears for his place in the squad as the Argentine might just ask for him to be thrown out. He told SBC:

"I do not know what will happen, and I am afraid that he says, 'I do not want number five'. I do not know if Messi will come or not, but if he comes, may God protect me! If he comes, God willing, I will not attend the first two days until I monitor the situation from afar so that he may forget me."

Barcelona are yet to get the green signal from La Liga to secure the return of Lionel Messi. Gerrard Romero has reported that Jorge Messi is in direct talks with the league to find out the situation.

Poll : 0 votes