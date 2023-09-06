Saudi Pro League club send official offer to sign Jadon Sancho amid ten Hag disagreement at Manchester United: Reports 

A Saudi Pro League club have reportedly communicated an official offer for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho amid the ongoing controversy between the forward and manager Erik ten Hag.

Journalist and transfer expert Rudy Galetti reported on Wednesday (September 6) that an undisclosed Saudi Arabian club are eyeing a move for the former Borussia Dortmund winger.

Sancho currently finds himself in a battle with his manager Ten Hag, after the latter decided to leave his forward out of the matchday squad against Arsenal on Sunday (September 3). The former Ajax boss claimed that Sancho's deficiencies in training were behind the decision to leave him out of the club's 3-1 Premier League defeat to the Gunners.

Addressing the reasons for dropping the 23-year-old, he said (via Sky Sports):

"Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him. You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game, he was not selected."

The England international hit back straight away, claiming such allegations to be untrue. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand hinted at the possibility of a move for Sancho to Saudi Arabia, given that the Asian country's transfer window shuts on Thursday (September 7).

After failing to live up to the £73 million price tag since arriving in 2021, it will be interesting to see whether Sancho goes down that route. He has produced just 12 goals in 82 appearances across all competitions for the Manchester outfit. Ten Hag is yet to hand his forward a start in the 2023-24 league campaign.

Ex-Manchester United star questions Erik ten Hag's approach to Jadon Sancho situation

Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham questioned Ten Hag's approach to handling the ongoing Jadon Sancho controversy.

After the former Ajax boss publically outed the winger for his poor performance in training, Sancho hit back by publishing a statement on X claiming the allegations to be untrue.

Touching on the situation, Sheringham said (via GOAL):

"It seems there is some disturbance in the camp as well now. He needs to sort that out. I’m surprised he came out in public and questioned Jadon Sancho."

So far, Manchester United have registered six points in four Premier League matches and sit 11th on the table. Ten Hag's men have suffered losses to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur while defeating Nottingham Forest and Wolves.