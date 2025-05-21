Saudi Pro League clubs make first move to sign 3 Liverpool stars: Reports

Saudi Pro League clubs are allegedly hoping to lure three Liverpool stars away from the Premier League champions after the end of the season.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Saudi outfits are continuing to push for Darwin Nunez's signature with a summer transfer deemed very likely. The clubs have also enquired about Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz's respective availabilities.

Liverpool, who used Diaz as a false nine for most of the ongoing season, would target a new striker should the aforesaid trio depart this summer. They have allegedly already finalised a £30 million deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

Diaz, who is reportedly also a Barcelona target, has contributed 17 goals and eight assists in 49 total club games this term. Nunez has registered seven goals and seven assists in 46 total outings, while Jota has netted nine goals and provided four assists in 36 overall matches.

The Reds, who will lose Trent Alexander-Arnold as a free agent this June, have allegedly been linked with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike of late.

Arne Slot opens up on Liverpool's transfer plans

At a recent press conference, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot suggested that their UEFA Champions League last-16 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) opened his eyes. He said (h/t Tribal Football):

"We were in the wrong place in the wrong time, facing PSG. I think at that moment of time, that wasn't our best part of the season, although the home game we played really well. I think I made six substitutions [and] the extra time wasn't our best period of the game. So, you could argue if I needed to have rotated a bit more between November and March to be even fresher in that game."

Slot, who helped the Reds win their 20th top-flight title, concluded:

"If I look at the way we think about next season, these are things that are on my mind. I think we can find one or two extra weapons that this team doesn't have. Maybe by using the transfer market. That is what we are trying to achieve... to make us stronger. That is what we need because we saw [Manchester] City spending £200 million in the transfer window. All of them will [in the summer]."

According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are interested in snapping up a centre-back, a left-back, a playmaker, and a winger this summer. The Reds have identified Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez as two targets.

Liverpool's final game of the term is against Crystal Palace this Sunday.

