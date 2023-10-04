Saudi Pro League clubs plotting ambitious moves for Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United superstars in 2024 – Reports

Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs are reportedly keen to shake up Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United's respective squads ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Earlier this summer, the SPL decided to raid a number of big clubs to attract some of the world's top footballers. The top Saudi clubs, including Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, snapped up the likes of Neymar Jr, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, and N'Golo Kante.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, the SPL have set their eyes on four superstars as potential signings in 2024. They are hoping to lure Thiago Silva, Thiago Alcantara, Jorginho, and Anthony Martial from Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United respectively.

The SPL are hoping to convince each of the aforementioned players to shift to the Gulf state with the prospect of a salary hike. They are also keen to make the most of their respective contract situations as all four stars are currently in the final year of their contracts.

Silva, 39, penned a one-year renewal to enter his fourth season at Chelsea earlier this summer. However, he could decide to leave his current club for a Saudi move due to both aging and financial reasons in 2024.

Alcantara, on the other hand, is also believed to part ways with Liverpool ahead of next campaign. The 32-year-old has dropped down in his side's pecking order due to a number of injuries since his arrival in 2020.

Jorginho, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in a £12 million switch past January, is also deemed to be a squad player, like the Spaniard, at his team. He could decide to depart Mikel Arteta' side next January itself.

Lastly, Martial has been linked with a switch away from Manchester United due to his inconsistency and injuries for quite a while. He could aim to return to the Ligue 1, but a SPL move could also be on the cards.

Which stars did Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United sell to SPL outfits?

Chelsea, who underwent a squad rebuild earlier this summer, have sold three first-team stars to the SPL so far. They shipped off N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy to Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli respectively for a combined fee of around £35 million.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also offloaded three players to the SPL earlier this summer. They raked in £52 million by parting ways with Al-Ettifaq's Jordan Henderson, Al-Ittihad's Fabinho and Al-Ahli's Roberto Firmino.

Unlike Liverpool and their rivals, Arsenal did not engage in business with any SPL club ahead of the ongoing 2023-24 season. Manchester United, on the other hand, sold Alex Telles to Al-Nassr for over £4 million.