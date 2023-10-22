Saudi Pro League clubs ready to hijack Manchester United's move for highly sort-after sporting director - Reports

Manchester United reportedly face competition from Saudi Pro League clubs as they look to appoint highly-regarded Paul Mitchell as their new sporting director.

According to The Sun (via The Express), Saudi clubs are weighing up a move for Mitchell who has previously worked at Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton. The Red Devils have earmarked the Englishman for a director's role at Old Trafford should Sir Jim Ratcliffe oversee sporting decisions.

Ratcliffe looks set to shake up Manchester United's football operation if the British billionaire and INEOS complete their £1.4billion purchase of a 25 percent stake in the club.

United's chief executive Richard Arnold and Sporting Director John Murtough's jobs could be at stake. Ratcliffe has seemingly identified Mitchell as an ideal candidate to help oversee recruitment at the club.

Mitchell was vital in bringing the likes of Sadio Mane, Son Heung-Min, and Toby Alderweirald. He currently works at Ligue 1 side AS Monaco as their sporting director but has confirmed he's stepping down.

Thus, not only have Manchester United taken notice of his availability but also Saudi clubs. The Saudi Pro League want to grow their recruitment and place worthy hands in such roles and Mitchell fits the bill.

Former Chelsea director of football Michael Emelano is the Saudi Pro League's current director. He's publicly spoken of his desire to lure top names to the Middle East including Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

Several world-class talents have headed to Saudi recently, including Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar. They now want to expand their scouting system to rival top European leagues.

Journalist claims former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard won't be joining Saudi side Al-Ettifaq

Jesse Lingard left Nottingham Forest this summer.

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, Jesse Lingard's wage demands mean he's not a viable option to join Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq. The former Manchester United winger has been training with the Saudi outfit and joining the club permanently had been mooted.

However, Lingard's financial demands are too high and two players need to leave Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium to make such a move happen. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Understand Al-Ettifaq will not sign Jesse Lingard. Although club have been impressed by him in training, two players would need to be released to add him. This will likely not happen in January. Lingard’s financial demands too high either way. No pre-contract has been offered."

Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old left United in July 2022, joining Nottingham Forest as a free agent. He spent 14 years in both the Red Devils' youth system and then their first team, bagging 35 goals and 21 assists in 232 games across competitions.