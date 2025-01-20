Saudi Pro League rekindle transfer interest in Real Madrid star after making fresh contact with representatives last month: Reports

Saudi Pro League is reportedly pursuing a huge deal to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. As claimed by ESPN, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) contacted the Brazilian forward's representatives last month.

As per the report, they contacted the 24-year-old in the summer and he did not reject the advances. However, no formal offer was made from the PIF, which owns the four biggest clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi PIF reportedly reopened talks with the Real Madrid superstar's entourage in December. While no formal talks took place between the two parties, interest from Saudi Arabia in the attacker remains.

Vinicius Junior is currently at the peak of his powers and is just about to enter his prime as he turns 25 in July. He won the FIFA The Best men's player award in 2024 while finishing second behind Rodri in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius has become a key player for Real Madrid since signing for them from Flamengo in a deal reportedly worth €46 million. He has made 290 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 98 times while providing 84 assists and helping them win 14 trophies.

The Brazilian superstar is contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2027 and has a €1 billion release clause in his deal. Vinicius could reportedly earn up to €350 million per year if he moves to the SPL, but Los Blancos would have to accept an offer well below his release clause.

The PIF owns Al Ahli, Al Hilal, Al Nassr, and Al Ittihad and it is not clear which of the four clubs would be Vinicius' potential destination. Al Ahli and Al Hilal have been touted as the two favorites for the 24-year-old's signature.

Liverpool keen on Real Madrid player amid uncertainty over Mohamed Salah's future: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz as uncertainty looms over the future of Mohamed Salah. As claimed by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (via Caught Offside), Diaz is being closely watched by the Reds.

While Liverpool have been in impeccable form this season under Arne Slot, they could lose arguably the best player in the world right now. Mohamed Salah, who has been almost unplayable in the ongoing campaign, has entered the final six months of his deal at Anfield.

Salah has 21 goals and 17 assists in 30 appearances across competitions this season. His form has been a key reason why the Reds are top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Brahim Diaz is reportedly being considered as a potential replacement for Salah if he leaves. Diaz has started just 11 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season while coming on as a substitute on 12 occasions.

The former Manchester City winger has three goals and five assists to his name this season. His numbers are pretty impressive for a player who has played just 1055 minutes of first-team football.

