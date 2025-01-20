Liverpool eyeing move to sign Real Madrid star wanted by Dortmund and Bayern Munich amid uncertainty over Mohamed Salah’s future: Reports

Liverpool have registered an interest in Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz amid uncertainty over Mohamed Salah's future, according to Fichajes.net (via Caught Offside). The Merseysiders have been in stellar form under Arne Slot this season and Salah has played a pivotal role.

The Egyptian forward has scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists this term, starting all 21 of Liverpool's league fixtures so far. He also has six goal contributions in the Champions League this term.

Salah has entered the final six months of his contract and seems headed for an exit this summer. Talks between the club and the player have reportedly not progressed and Salah has told reporters that as things stand, it will be his last year at Anfield.

Trending

Liverpool have now set their sights on Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz as a potential signing should Salah depart Merseyside after the expiration of his contract.

Diaz has struggled to establish himself in Carlo Ancelotti's side, having started just seven LaLiga games this season. The Morrocan winger has attracted interest from multiple European sides, including the Reds, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich.

However, the aforementioned outlet reports that Dortmund could have the upper hand in the race to sign Diaz given their good relationship with Real Madrid. This could pose an obstacle for the Merseysiders.

Diaz's contract with Madrid is set to expire in June 2027.

Real Madrid step up pursuit of Liverpool star after seeing first bid rejected - Reports

Real Madrid are plotting a move for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold this month, according to reports. Los Blancos are reportedly prepared to make a second approach after seeing their first bid rejected.

Like Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also facing uncertain futures this summer when their respective contracts expire. The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Madrid as a result.

Los Blancos made an offer early in the window but were turned down by the Merseysiders, who are trying to extend Alexander-Arnold's stay at Anfield. Madrid could wait until the summer and see how things play out, with the potential opportunity of bagging an exceptional player on a free transfer.

However, Ancelotti's side are taking no chances and are set to make a second bid this month, according to MARCA (via 90min). The report claims that Real Madrid's hierarchy have decided that a move for Alexander-Arnold this month would be worthwhile after their disappointing Super Cup defeat to Barcelona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback