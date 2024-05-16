Saudi Pro League sides keen on signing Mohamed Salah's Liverpool teammate - Reports

Saudi Pro League sides are reportedly keen on signing Mohamed Salah's Liverpool teammate Alisson Becker in the summer. As reported by The Telegraph via Caught Offside, the Brazil international has emerged as a top target for several clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi Pro League clubs have been successfully attracting top players from Europe for a while now. However, after raising the league's foreign players quota from eight to 10, they can now be even more ambitious.

Mohamed Salah has been a target for Saudi Pro League sides since last summer. The Egypt international was even the subject of a £215 million bid from Al-Ittihad but decided to stay at Anfield.

With his current deal at Liverpool expiring in 2025, the Egyptian King could be on his way this summer with Saudi Arabian sides still retaining their interest. However, Alisson might be a different story as his current deal does not expire until 2027.

Alisson is widely regarded as one of the finest and most well-rounded keepers in the world. The Reds certainly won't like the idea of parting ways with one of their best players who is almost irreplaceable.

Aged 31 now, Alisson is still quite young for a goalkeeper and has been a key figure for the Reds since his £71.6 million switch from AS Roma in 2018. He has made a total 262 appearances for the Merseyside giants, keeping 113 clean sheets and even scoring one crucial goal.

The Brazilian custodian has missed 17 games this season due to injuries and Caoimhin Kelleher stepped up admirably in his absence. Therefore, it would be interesting to see how Liverpool react should they receive a huge bid for their number one.

Liverpool's €120 million bid rejected by European giants - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made a failed approach to land Rodrygo from Real Madrid in a huge €120 million deal. The Reds are preparing themselves for a major overhaul this summer with Jurgen Klopp on his way out.

The trio of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Mohamed Salah have all been linked with exits from Anfield this summer. A versatile and proven attacker like Rodrygo would therefore be a solid addition to the Reds' attacking ranks.

The Brazil international has been a long-term target for Liverpool before even joining Real Madrid from Santos in 2019. He has made a total of 213 appearances for Los Blancos having contributed with 54 goals and 41 assists.