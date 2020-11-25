SC Braga vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Leicester City travel to Portugal to face SC Braga in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening, as the Foxes look to confirm their place in the round of 32 with a win in this game.

Leicester are three points ahead of Braga, and six ahead of AEK Athens in Group G, with Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk yet to open their account after the first three matches.

Leicester went into the international break in excellent form, but were brought back down to earth by Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers' side were beaten 3-0 by an injury-ravaged Liverpool, and were outplayed in every facet of the game.

Over the weekend, Braga beat Trofense 2-1 in the Portuguese Cup.

Three days after they lost 4-0 to Leicester City in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium, Braga produced a great performance to beat Benfica 3-2 in the Liga NOS, in which they sit in second place.

SC Braga vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Leicester City won their first competitive meeting against SC Braga 4-0 three weeks ago.

SC Braga form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Leicester City form guide: L-W-W-W-W

SC Braga vs Leicester City Team News

For Braga, there are no known injury concerns to deal with at the moment, but defender David Carmo is suspended.

Wilfred Ndidi and Ricardo Pereira are unlikely to be fit enough to play any part in this game, while Caglar Soyuncu is still said to be a couple of months away from being in contention.

Rodgers is expected to rest Jamie Vardy for this game, with Kelechi Iheanacho set to lead the line for Leicester City. The likes of Dennis Praet and Cengiz Under should get a start in this game.

SC Braga vs Leicester City Predicted XI

SC Braga predicted XI (4-3-3): Matheus; Ricardo Esgaio, Raul Silva, Bruno Viana, Nuno Sequeira; Andre Castro, Al Musrati, Fransergio; Nicolas Gaitan, Paulinho, Abel Ruiz

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs; Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet, Nampalys Mendy, Luke Thomas; Cengiz Under, James Maddison; Kelechi Iheanacho

SC Braga vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City showed three weeks ago that they are a superior side to Braga, and we are predicting another similar demonstration in Portugal on Thursday night.

Prediction: SC Braga 1-3 Leicester City