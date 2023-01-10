“Sent their scouts to monitor him multiple times” – Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool are keeping eye on 24-year-old Serie A midfielder

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool have been monitoring Atalanta BC midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in the last year.

The Reds have endured a rocky start to their 2022-23 season, as they're sixth in the Premier League. They're seven points behind Manchester United in fourth and 16 adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Many fans and pundits believe their ageing midfield has been a major contributor to their struggles this term. Romano reported on Twitter before the start of the January transfer window that Jurgen Klopp's side will focus on bringing in a new midfielder.

The transfer news expert has now spoken about Liverpool's interest in Koopmeiners while adding that Atalanta may not sell another midfielder this month. He told CaughtOffside about reports linking the 24-year-old with an exit:

“Honestly, Atalanta have never received any approaches for Teun Koopmeiners in January. It’s a quiet situation, and I don’t see them selling another midfielder after Ruslan Malinovskyi to (Olympique) Marseille.”

Romano added:

“Rumours are there because Liverpool sent their scouts to monitor him multiple times in the last year, but things are quiet on the Koopmeiners deal, as of now.”

Koopmeiners himself commented on the rumours earlier this week, saying that he was completely focused on playing well for the Serie A outfit. The Dutchman said (as quoted by Romano on Twitter):

“I saw the links and stories about Liverpool — nice to see that, but I’m 100% focused on Atalanta. I’m so happy to play here.”

Atalanta are currently in the Italian top flight with 31 points from 17 games, just three behind fourth-placed Inter Milan. Koopmeiners notably scored in their last league game, a 2-1 win against Bologna, to keep them within touching distance of the Nerazzurri.

Reported Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners has enjoyed a solid season for Atalanta

Teun Koopmeiners has been an ever-present for Atalanta this season, playing in all 17 of their Serie A games, making 16 starts. He has scored five goals, including a hat-trick against Torino in the fourth game of the campaign.

Koopmeiners has provided the Serie A outfit with creativity from midfield, averaging 1.6 key passes per game. The Dutchman has done his part defensively too, averaging 1.5 tackles and 1.4 clearances per contest. He has also won a handy 49% of his duels.

Overall, Koopmeiners has played 60 times for Atalanta across competitions since arriving from his boyhood club AZ Alkmaar in 2021. The reported Liverpool target, who has also won 15 caps for Netherlands, has scored nine times and laid out six assists for his country.

