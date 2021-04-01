Sergio Aguero chooses his next club with offers from Barcelona, Chelsea and PSG - Reports

Sergio Aguero has his heart set on a move to Barcelona as per reports in Spain. The Manchester City striker is leaving Etihad this summer after his contract expires, as was announced earlier this week.

According to Foot Mercato, Sergio Aguero has multiple offers on his table right now. PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Barcelona have all shown interest and are keen to hold talks with him.

However, Marca claim Sergio Aguero is looking for a move back to Spain to play for Barcelona. The Catalan side are also desperate for a big signing this summer and Sergio Aguero could be the perfect fit.

Barcelona are keen on signing a striker this summer and have been linked with several stars. Ronald Koeman is reportedly eyeing a move for another free agent, Memphis Depay, while the new club president, Joan Laporta, is reportedly looking to raise funds to sign Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola on Sergio Aguero leaving Manchester City

Manchester City made a bold decision this week by not offering Sergio Aguero a new contract. Pep Guardiola spoke about the club's decision and said:

"We have still two months ahead, and today I saw the training session how brilliant he was and his commitment. Sergio is irreplaceable. I could say in terms of numbers he can be replaceable, it's not easy when you see more than 360 games played and more than 250 goals, the amount of titles.

"So it's the legend, the best striker this club has ever had for this century through the years, but is irreplaceable in the souls, in the hearts, in the minds of our fans, of our people, of the players that played alongside him and all the managers who worked with him.

"He's a fantastic person, a human being, and I'm pretty sure if his mind is still aggressive like he is, he can extend his career longer and longer than maybe two or three or four or five years."

Manchester City are also looking to sign a striker this summer and have been linked with former Chelsea and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. City reportedly have Erling Haaland on their wishlist too, but the Norwegian has several other sides chasing him.