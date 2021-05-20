Sergio Aguero convinced Messi is staying at Barcelona - Reports

Sergio Aguero is reportedly convinced Lionel Messi will be staying on at Barcelona. The Argentine striker is set to join the Catalan side this summer on a free transfer from Manchester City.

As per La Porteria, Aguero is joining Barcelona only because he is sure Messi won't be parting ways with the club. Aguero is reportedly set to earn €5 million a season at Camp Nou on a two-year deal.

Sergio Aguero is set to leave Manchester City this summer after the club decided not to hand him a new contract. The Argentine striker had been linked with several clubs, but Barcelona seem to have won the race for him.

Lionel Messi's future has been in the balance since he tried to leave Barcelona last summer. However, things have changed now, and the Argentine could continue at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

Barcelona urged to sign Sergio Aguero

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has urged his former club to sign Sergio Aguero in the summer. The Brazilian believes the Catalan side need a striker after Luis Suarez was sold to Atletico Madrid last summer. The Manchester City star could be the ideal replacement, according to Rivaldo.

"Signing Aguero on a free transfer could be a coup for Barcelona. He has a good relationship with Lionel Messi and, with Barca missing Luis Suarez this season, Aguero would probably go straight into the starting XI.

Rivaldo also pointed out how Aguero's arrival might persuade Messi to stay on at Barcelona and can also help the club in saving funds.

"His arrival could also [help] new club president Joan Laporta persuade [Lionel] Messi to stay at the club. Memphis Depay and possibly Erling Haaland are said to be in conversations with the club. But those players will cost big fees, so [head coach Ronald] Koeman should carefully weigh up the options before rejecting them, especially when we are talking about a player of Kun Aguero's quality."

Memphis Depay is also a target for Barcelona since he will be a free agent in the summer. The Dutchman was close to joining the Catalan side last summer but failed to make the switch. Barcelona were unable to pay the fee to get the Lyon striker and thus the move stalled.