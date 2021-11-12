Sergio Aguero could be forced to retire after heart exams reveal negative results - Reports

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero could be forced to retire from football altogether following a negative result on his heart examination, according to Catalunya Radio (via the Daily Mail).

Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this summer from Premier League champions Manchester City. The 33-year-old forward made his debut for Blaugrana against Valencia in October after missing the start of the season through injury.

However, against Deportivo Alaves, Aguero started feeling chest pain which forced him off the pitch after just 42 minutes. The Argentinian forward spent a couple of days in hospital before it was revealed he would miss the next three months.

According to the aforementioned source, Sergio Aguero could consider retiring from football after the diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia is believed to be more complex than anticipated. Catalunya Radio state that Aguero's current condition cannot go down well with playing competitive sports.

Sergio Aguero's only goal for Barcelona came against Real Madrid in their 2-1 defeat against their fierce-rivals. The 33-year-old forward has only completed the full 90 minutes on one occasion, against Rayo Vallecano.

Earlier this month, Sergio Aguero posted a video thanking all Barcelona fans for their constant support during his recovery period. In the video, Aguero said:

"Hey Culers! Sending you all a big hug! Thank you for all the messages of support. Now it's time to recover and wait for more news. Sending you all a big hug."

Sergio Aguero is widely regarded as one of the best centre-forwards of the modern era. The Argentinian played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Aguero made his name at Manchester City. The 33-year-old forward is their all-time top goalscorer. Aguero went on to score 260 goals in 390 appearances for the club, helping them win numerous trophies along the way.

Barcelona will miss having a proven goalscorer of Sergio Aguero's caliber

Sergio Aguero's cardiac condition could be bad news for FC Barcelona. The Catalan giants will miss having a proven goalscorer at their club following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona will have to rely on the likes of Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite for goals under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona have already made a poor start to their 2021-22 season. The Catalan giants are currently ninth in the La Liga standings, having picked up just 17 points from their first 12 games.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🚨🚨🚨[ @MartaCarreras_ 🥇] | The heart exams conducted on Kun Agüero has revealed that his pathology is more serious than what was assumed and pessimism grows. Depending on the evolution Aguero may be forced to retire from professional football. #FCBlive 🚨🚨🚨[ @MartaCarreras_🥇] | The heart exams conducted on Kun Agüero has revealed that his pathology is more serious than what was assumed and pessimism grows. Depending on the evolution Aguero may be forced to retire from professional football. #FCBlive https://t.co/J7tFQqeQFF

Edited by Parimal Dagdee