Sergio Aguero playing key role in bringing Lionel Messi back to Barcelona, who are offering €10M per season to the PSG star - Reports

Sergio Aguero is reportedly playing a key role in bringing Lionel Messi back to Barcelona. The Catalan side is interested in signing the Argentine and is readying a €10 million per season offer.

As per a report by Fabrice Hawkins, Messi is ready to take a massive wage cut to rejoin Barcelona. The PSG star understands the situation the Blaugrana are in and will have his wages slashed by one-third.

Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito TV spoke about the possible wage cut last month and said:

"Leo Messi is ready to take a pay cut and adapt to a salary in accordance with Barça's situation. Laporta must have a face to face talk with him. Leo saw the fans at the Spotify Camp Nou chant his name last Sunday. People from the club who were not in favour of Messi's return have understood that it would be a great financial boost."

However, the fresh report suggests Aguero is playing a key role behind the scenes to get Messi back. The retired footballer spoke about the chances of his former national teammate returning to Camp Nou and said:

"My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barça. I think that Leo should retire at Barça. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. Laporta has to make an effort in bringing back Leo."

Why is Lionel Messi keen on Barcelona return?

Lionel Messi reportedly feels he has unfinished business at Barcelona after his career at the club came to an abrupt end in 2021. He wanted to stay at the club but had to join PSG on a free transfer after his contract sent the Catalan side above the wage limit set by La Liga.

The Blaugrana are in a similar situation still but are hoping that they can convince the league to give them some wriggle room. They have been told to raise €200 million to sign new players, and they have a plan to sell a few current players.

To accommodate Lionel Messi, reports suggest Barcelona are ready to sell Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen, and more.

