Sergio Ramos’ contract talks with Real Madrid approaching crucial stage: Reports

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is approaching the final 100 days of his current contract with the club. But his future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains unresolved at the moment.

According to International Business Times, Los Blancos have already put an offer on the table for the Spaniard, but the player is yet to respond to their proposal. Real Madrid are offering Sergio Ramos a one-year extension with a 10% pay cut, but while the player has not rejected their proposal, he continues to hold out for a longer deal.

Sergio Ramos is steeped in the ethics and ethos of Real Madrid and has earned the armband that he dons at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is also one of Real Madrid’s key players. However, unless things change in the upcoming days, Los Blancos might have to start planning for a future without the dynamic Spaniard.

Real Madrid have already had a glimpse of life without Sergio Ramos, as the Spaniard was sidelined with a knee injury since January. The player did return for two games last week but had to be rested once more after he picked up a knock. As such, Los Blancos are wary of offering Sergio Ramos a longer deal, considering mind his age and recent injury woes.

The Spaniard has been free to talk to other clubs since January, but Sergio Ramos has maintained his allegiance to Los Blancos.

The player has a healthy relationship with Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president, and that could help in breaking the impasse between the two parties.

Sergio Ramos has not been linked with too many clubs either, which hints that clubs around Europe are respecting the pact of no aggression reported to be present among top teams in the continent.

Real Madrid need Sergio Ramos as they enter a critical stage of the season

Real Madrid are entering a crucial stage of their season at the moment. Los Blancos still have an outside chance of defending their La Liga title, as they are only six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants have also reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face old foes Liverpool.

If Sergio Ramos manages to stay fit and helps his team in their hunt for silverware, he could force the La Liga giants to reconsider their stance.

However, if the Madrid captain fails to overcome his injury troubles, Sergio Ramos could be forced to consider the current offer put forward by the club.