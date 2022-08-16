Sergio Ramos intervenes to make 'peace' between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar amid talk of rift at PSG: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) centre-back Sergio Ramos has reportedly intervened between superstar Kylian Mbappe and forward Neymar after reports of a rift between the two attackers emerged recently.

Mbappe, who penned a three-year deal at the Parc des Princes earlier this summer, returned to action in his team's 5-2 win over Montpellier on August 13. He scored in his first Ligue 1 fixture of the season but also missed a penalty in the first-half of the contest.

Neymar, who has been in a rich vein of form this season, scored twice against Montpellier with one coming from the penalty spot. The rivalry between the two team-mates reportedly exploded after the Brazilian snubbed the 23-year-old striker from penalty duty.

LSPN FC

Kylian Mbappe really had the audacity to ask Neymar to give him the second penalty after he he missed his first one Kylian Mbappe really had the audacity to ask Neymar to give him the second penalty after he he missed his first one 😐 https://t.co/DxFML8jxqf

According to Le Parisien (via AS), Ramos tried to restore peace between Neymar and Mbappe after the end of the match this weekend.

Meanwhile, GFFN reported that Mbappe wants the club to sell Neymar this summer to lead the line alongside Lionel Messi.

On the other hand, Neymar is enjoying a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season. So far, the 30-year-old has registered five goals and three assists in three appearances across all competitions for PSG.

The defending Ligue 1 champions will next lock horns with LOSC Lille in their third Ligue 1 fixture of the season at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on August 21.

Craig Burley slams PSG's Kylian Mbappe for disrespectful attitude

Speaking on ESPN, former Chelsea player Craig Burley slammed the former Monaco man after his antics in PSG's recent triumph. He said:

"It's an unfortunate thing to say, but at this moment in time, Kylian Mbappe is out of control. They've kind of allowed it to happen by this new contract. And it's all about you. He's out of control. His persona is completely out of control. He can pretty much do as he likes."

Tancredi Palmeri



Look at how Mbappé gives up attacking when he realizes they won’t pass it to him.



Not painting good… Wow totally missed this.Look at how Mbappé gives up attacking when he realizes they won’t pass it to him.Not painting good… https://t.co/idBiTjRCXr

He continued:

"There's no comeback for him, or it seems that way. I just feel he's crossed that line. He's crossed that line now where he just thinks its just all about him, and he's completely gone unless he reels himself back in a little bit, and I don't see any signs of it."

