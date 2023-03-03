Sergio Ramos makes decision on PSG future amid possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Al-Nassr: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos could potentially join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, as his contract in Paris approaches its June expiration date. However, with Presnel Kimpembe suffering from an Achilles injury, the French titans may be reconsidering their options.

Sources cited by L’Equipe (via PSGTalk) on Thursday disclosed that Ramos is interested in extending his contract with the Parisians. Nevertheless, both parties have reportedly agreed to exercise caution and avoid hasty decisions in their negotiations.

Furthermore, Ramos’ future with the current Ligue 1 champions hinges on his performance by the close of the 2022-23 season. The litmus test for the former Real Madrid skipper will take place on March 8 at the Allianz Arena, where PSG will face Bayern Munich.

If Ramos delivers a standout performance and propels his team to the quarterfinals, it could pave the way for a discussion about his future. However, he may still have his eyes on a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, given that he would be PSG’s third-choice center-back next season.

Milan Skriniar's potential arrival at the Parc des Princes is set to shake things up as the Slovakian international is expected to anchor the backline. He will likely push the other central defenders down a notch in the pecking order, with Ramos picking up much less playing time.

Adding to the intrigue, Saudi Arabian clubs have expressed interest in Ramos, with Al-Nassr seeking to reunite the veteran with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. While Sergio Ramos may be interested in staying in Paris, he will likely opt to leave if the Parisians sign Milan Skriniar.

Sergio Ramos hails Cristiano Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi as best ever

PSG's stalwart defender Sergio Ramos has publicly named Lionel Messi the "best player football has ever produced", ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The decorated Real Madrid icon has notably had the privilege of sharing the field with the duo, a feat only a select few can boast of.

Not too long ago, Ramos was lunging into Messi with a string of tackles during El Clasico games. He also had the pleasure of playing with Ronaldo during his zenith at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite having played alongside two of the greatest footballers to have graced the sport, Ramos unequivocally acknowledged Messi's unparalleled greatness, telling PSG TV:

"There was suffering for several years playing against Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced."

