Sergio Ramos rejected last-ditch transfer approach from Manchester United before Sevilla return: Reports

Manchester United reportedly failed with a last-gasp approach for Sergio Ramos before he opted to join La Liga side Sevilla.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils made a late proposal for Ramos after Raphael Varane suffered an injury against Nottingham Forest on August 26. The Spaniard was available as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United approached the 37-year-old and made him an offer but it was instantly rejected by the veteran defender. The Premier League giants were said to be too slow to detail the terms on offer.

However, a £73,000 per week one-year deal was eventually proposed but was immediately declined. United were upset that the proposal was declined so swiftly and he has now returned to Sevilla where he started his career.

Sergio Ramos will have provided Erik ten Hag with valuable experience and much-needed depth. He will have reunited with his former Real Madrid teammates Casemiro and Varane. He was a mainstay in PSG's side last season, helping them keep 13 clean sheets in 45 games across competitions. He also chipped in with four goals and one assist.

Manchester United have endured defensive issues at the start of the season. Varane's injury added to makeshift center-back Luke Shaw who was already sidelined. Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez were forced off in the second half of the Red Devils' 3-1 win against Arsenal on Sunday (September 3).

Thus, Sergio Ramos could have been an option to help aid the dire defensive situation at Old Trafford. He has instead opted to sign a one-year deal back at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Sergio Ramos wished Casemiro well after he left Real Madrid for Manchester United

Sergio Ramos and Casemiro are both Madrid legends.

Sergio Ramos and Casemiro spent eight glorious years together at Real Madrid before the former departed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. They won four UEFA Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles, and one Copa del Rey.

The duo were part of a Los Blancos side that dominated European football over the past decade. Their exits have shaped a transformation that has ensued at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ramos sent his former teammate Casemiro a message when the Brazilian left the Bernabeu for Manchester United last summer. He posted on Instagram:

"Congratulations on a spectacular career. It has been an honour to have shared so many victories, successes and moments with you. Good luck in your new stage, my friend."

Ramos' tribute to Casemiro after he left the Bernabeu.

Casemiro joined the Red Devils from Madrid for £70 million and has become a protagonist for Ten Hag's side. He bagged three goals and as many assists in 51 games across competitions last season.