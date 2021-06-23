Sergio Ramos reveals his next club to Real Madrid teammates - Reports 

Former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has reportedly revealed to some of his teammates that he will be joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope (via the Metro), Ramos has told three of his former teammates about his move to PSG. However, the names of the three players are still unknown.

Ever since Ramos decided to end his 16-season association with Los Blancos, several big European clubs have displayed interest in signing him. Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been linked with the 35-year-old defender.

However, PSG have reportedly offered a higher financial package to the Spaniard. The Parisians are looking to sign an experienced defender this summer to replace Thiago Silva, who left the Parc des Princes for Chelsea in 2020.

Ramos never wanted to leave Real Madrid this summer

Ramos has left Real Madrid after failing to secure a new deal this summer. However, the former captain revealed that he never wanted to leave the Santiago Bernabéu in the first place.

In an interview last week, Ramos revealed that he was ready to sign a contract on much lowered wages to continue his stay at Real Madrid. However, the deal never came through. Ramos said:

"I’ve never wanted to leave. The club offered me one year, with a drop in salary. I wanted two years, not for the money, for continuity for me and my family. The economic issue was never a problem."

"They told my agent that the offer had expired a week ago. The truth is I don’t know why the offer expired, I can’t answer that. There was a negotiation and maybe I misunderstood."

Ramos had an injury-hit 2020-21 season at Real Madrid. This might have been a catalyst for the club's hierarchy deciding against offering a two-year deal to their captain.

The Spanish giants are also in danger of losing Ramos' long-time defensive partner Raphael Varane. The Frenchman is out of contract next summer with PSG and Manchester United rumored to be making an offer soon.

Sergio Ramos has communicated to several Real Madrid players that he will be joining PSG. #PSG [COPE] pic.twitter.com/G7NcccKAtw — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) June 23, 2021

