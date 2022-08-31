Sergio Ramos set to become captain of PSG in potential absence of 2 key stars against Toulouse - Reports

Sergio Ramos is expected to wear the captain's armband for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Toulouse if both Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe are unavailable.

PSG made a bright start to their 2022-23 season, winning each of their first three Ligue 1 games. However, AS Monaco brought their winning run to an end last weekend as they held the defending champions to a 1-1 draw.

Christophe Galtier's side will now be keen to bounce back from the draw in their next match. They are scheduled to lock horns with Toulouse away from home in the league today (August 31).

The Parisians, though, have a couple of major injury concerns ahead of their trip to Toulouse. They are expected to be without key centre-back Kimpembe as well as Pablo Sarabia.

Marquinhos is also a doubt for PSG's Ligue 1 match against Les Pitchouns, according to L'Equipe [via Hadrien Grenier on Twitter]. Galtier could thus be without his captain and vice-captain today.

Les Parisiens, though, are not short of leaders, with Ramos, Lionel Messi and Neymar in the squad. The Spaniard has been tipped to captain the side against Toulouse should Marquinhos not be passed fit.

Marquinhos and Kimpembe have started in each of PSG's four Ligue 1 matches so far. Their absence would thus be a major blow to the French giants as they prepare to take on Toulouse.

It now remains to be seen which two defenders will play alongside Ramos should both of them be available. Galtier has Abdou Diallo at his disposal, while summer signing Nordi Mukiele is also an option.

It is unclear whether the French tactician will make any other changes to the team that started in the draw against Monaco.

How has Sergio Ramos fared for PSG?

Sergio Ramos put an end to his 16-year stint with Real Madrid ahead of the 2021-22 season. The Spaniard, who was made Los Blancos' captain in 2015, helped the club win 22 trophies during his time with them.

Embarking on a new journey in France, Sergio Ramos put pen to paper on a two-year deal with PSG last summer. However, persistent injuries have limited his playing time for the Parisians so far.

The 36-year-old made just 13 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants last season. He has started in each of their four top flight matches this season.

Sergio Ramos also starred in the Parisians' 4-0 win against Nantes in the Trophee des Champions last month. He scored the team's third goal that night.

