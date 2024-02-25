Sergio Ramos set to captain Sevilla in La Liga clash with former club Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is set to lead Sevilla out against his former club in a La Liga clash on Sunday (February 25).

Ramos is a bonafide Los Blancos legend, having spent 17 glorious seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning a plethora of big titles. That includes an unprecedented UEFA Champions League three-peat and five La Liga titles, among others.

However, the veteran centre-back left the capital club in 2021 and had a two-season stint at PSG. Having joined his first senior club, Sevilla, late last year, the 37-year-old will lead out the Andalusian side at the Bernabeu on Sunday, as per Madrid Zone.

It's pertinent to note that Ramos 'personally requested' the armband from regular captain Jesus Navas for the Bernabeu clash.

Expand Tweet

Ramos has had a decent season so far for Sevilla, bagging five goals and an assist in 24 games across competitions, starting every outing.

How Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos fared against Sevilla

Real Madrid legwnd Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is one of the game's best goslscoring defenders. The former Spain international is one of just two defenders to score a century of goals for Real Madrid.

Suffice to say that the effervescent Spaniard has had a lot of clashes with his current side. He has faced Sevilla 33 times across competitions, all with Real Madrid, triumphing 20 times and losing 12, contributing seven goals and an assist.

Most of the meetings have come in La Liga. In 26 games in the league, Ramos - contributing four goals and an assist - has come out on top 16 times and lost 10.

In three clashes in the Copa del Rey, Ramos' side came out on top twice and drew once, with the veteran defender scoring once.

Ramos has also faced Sevilla twice in the UEFA Super Cup - winning both games - scoring once. However, he has lost both games against his current club in the Supercopa, scoring once.