Sergio Ramos set to wear number 93 at new club to honor iconic moment from stint at Real Madrid: Reports

Sergio Ramos will reportedly wear the No. 93 jersey at Mexican club Monterrey to honor his late header in Real Madrid's win over Atletico Madrid in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final. According to El Chiringuito TV journalist Juanfe Sanz (via @MadridXtra on X), Ramos is close to joining Monterrey.

The Spanish football star wants to wear the No. 93 to honor his memorable goal against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final at his new club. In the match, Diego Godin scored in the 36th minute to give Atletico Madrid a lead, which they held until the last few minutes of regular time in the second half.

However, capitalizing on Luka Modric's cross, Ramos scored the equalizer for Los Blancos (90+3) in the stoppage time of the summit clash. The equalizer helped the Santiago Bernabeu outfit force the game into the extra-time. The goal is also famous for its exact timing, 92:48.

Real Madrid later won the match 4-1 after extra time as Gareth Bale (110'), Marcelo (118') and Cristiano Ronaldo (120') found the back of the net. Ramos donned No. 4 at Santiago Bernabeu between 2005 and 2021. Meanwhile, he primarily played with the No. 15 on his back for the Spanish national team.

Carlo Ancelotti talks about Real Madrid potentially facing Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that his team doesn't like to play against Manchester City after Los Blancos secured a play-off spot on Wednesday (January 29) after defeating Brest 3-0 in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid finished 11th in the league phase with 15 points and they'll face either Manchester City or Celtic in the playoff for a spot in the Round of 16. Talking about their potential opponents, Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference (via Forbes):

"We have to wait for the draw. If we play [Manchester] City, it will be more complicated for both of us. Obviously, City has a better chance of winning the Champions League than Celtic. We don't like it against City, but if we play [against them], we will do so as we have done these years."

Manchester City finished the league phase in the 22nd position with 11 points. In their last 12 meetings in the Champions League, Real Madrid have won three times, Manchester City have secured four wins, with five games ending in a draw.

During the 2023-24 UCL quarter-finals, Los Blancos defeated the Premier League giants 4-3 on penalties after the aggregate scores were tied 4-4.

