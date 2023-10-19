Sergio Ramos unlikely to celebrate if he scores against Real Madrid for Sevilla in La Liga fixture - Reports

Sevilla centre-back Sergio Ramos will face Real Madrid, the club where he established himself as one of the best defenders in the world, on Saturday, October 21. According to Sevilla vice-president Jose María del Nido Carrasco, Ramos won't celebrate if he scores against Los Blancos in the upcoming encounter.

Ramos left his boyhood club Sevilla to join Real Madrid in 2005 and spent 16 incredibly successful years in the Spanish capital. He moved to PSG in 2021 and after his contract with the Ligue 1 giants expired in 2023, the Spaniard returned to Sevilla as a free agent.

About the upcoming Sevilla vs Real Madrid encounter, Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco, in conversation with Radio MARCA, said (via Football Espana):

“I imagine he won’t celebrate. I haven’t asked him, but I imagine he won’t celebrate. Although he’s from Seville and grew up here, his two homes are Sevilla and Real Madrid.”

Since rejoining Sevilla, Ramos has graced the pitch in four games—two in the La Liga and two in the Champions League. It'll be interesting to see his reactions if he gets on the scoresheet against Real Madrid, where he notably won four Champions League and five La Liga trophies.

Real Madrid set sights on fifth consecutive win in showdown with struggling Sevilla

Real Madrid will travel to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan this Saturday with eyes firmly set on securing their fifth consecutive victory across all competitions. Los Blancos, who have gathered 24 points from their first nine matches, are at the top of the Spanish top-flight table.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in a period of turbulence. They are 14th in the table place with a meager eight points from as many games in this campaign. In the Champions League, they have secured two points from their first two matches with draws against Lens and PSV.

Real Madrid have been the gold standard in La Liga this term. With Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, they have emerged victorious in eight of their nine league games. This leaves them two points ahead of second-placed Girona and a further point clear of arch-rivals Barcelona.

The sole blip on their otherwise immaculate record was a 3-1 humbling at the hands of Atletico Madrid on September 24. However, following that setback, they bounced back with four wins on the trot, three of those coming in the league.

The rest of the month promises to be a rollercoaster for the Madridistas. After the Sevilla clash, they fly to Portugal for a Champions League date with Braga, to be followed by El Clasico against Barcelona on October 28.