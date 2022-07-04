Serie A club identify Arsenal star who could cost 'at least €40 million' as 'chosen one' to replace key player: Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer to add more depth in the centre-back position.

The 24-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Lille in the summer of 2020, has been a mainstay in the Gunners' backline for the last two seasons. During the 2021-22 season, he featured in 35 Premier League matches, netting five goals in the process.

The Old Lady are on the hunt for a reliable centre-back after losing veteran Giorgio Chiellini to MLS outfit Los Angeles FC.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Juventus are keen to acquire the services of Gabriel as he is 'the chosen one to replace' De Ligt. The report also states that the club hierarchy rates the Brazilian's passing and goal-scoring ability.

The Arsenal Times @TheAFCTimes 🎖 — Juventus are considering a summer swoop for Gabriel Magalhaes as they look to replace Chelsea target Matthjis de Ligt. According to CalcioMercato, 🎖 — Juventus are considering a summer swoop for Gabriel Magalhaes as they look to replace Chelsea target Matthjis de Ligt. According to CalcioMercato, #afc would demand at least €50million (£43million) for the central defender [ @MailSport 🚨🎖 — Juventus are considering a summer swoop for Gabriel Magalhaes as they look to replace Chelsea target Matthjis de Ligt. According to CalcioMercato, #afc would demand at least €50million (£43million) for the central defender [@MailSport] https://t.co/4DqdUcUbjp

However, the Serie A giants feel that Gabriel needs to improve his reading and limit distractions to be a part of head coach Massimiliano Allegri's setup for the upcoming season.

Gabriel, who has three years left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, is set to face competition from the returning William Saliba next season. Hence, Arsenal are could make a 'nice capital gain' on the left-footed defender, who is valued at at least €40 million.

As per the aforementioned report, the player's current wages can be easily improved by Juventus.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are closing in on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez (via Sky Sports) to bolster their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Juventus to cash in on defender Matthijs de Ligt?

Matthijs de Ligt, who has a contract at Juventus until 2024, is reportedly moving closer to a move to Chelsea. According to The Telegraph, the London club's negotiations for a deal to sign the Netherlands international are progressing in a positive manner.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea making progress on Matthijs de Ligt. Juve prefer straight-cash deal. They remain interested in Jorginho but he’s not currently part of any bid being prepared. #CFC pushing on de Ligt after Juve softened a bit on price. Clubs still apart on all-in price so add ons key. Chelsea making progress on Matthijs de Ligt. Juve prefer straight-cash deal. They remain interested in Jorginho but he’s not currently part of any bid being prepared. #CFC pushing on de Ligt after Juve softened a bit on price. Clubs still apart on all-in price so add ons key.

The report further states that Juventus have softened their £102 million valuation due to the will of the player. Chelsea are also prepared to allow winger Christian Pulisic or forward Timo Werner to move in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Chelsea have also been linked with Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly, Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far