Serie A club want to sign 27-year-old star linked with a move to Barcelona - Reports

In the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso, Napoli could reportedly overtake Barcelona, who have been linked to the 27-year-old midfielder in recent weeks. The versatile Argentine is seemingly looking for an exit from the Premier League club, having spent last season on loan at Villareal.

Tottenham are reportedly willing to part ways with Lo Celso for €25 million this summer. According to El Nacional, the Camp Nou management is consumed with the daunting task of luring Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. While this is happening, Napoli are poised to swoop in on Lo Celso.

The reigning Serie A champions are ready to meet Tottenham's terms, as they look to lock down a swift agreement. The potential exit of Napoli's midfield engine, Piotr Zielinski, has amplified their urgency to find a worthy successor, and they have decided that Lo Celso fits the bill.

Now, Barca face the possibility of missing out on one of Xavi's prime targets, a player he envisions weaving magic in the heart of the Catalonian midfield. If the Spanish giants fail to make a quick move for the Tottenham Hotspur outcast, Napoli may end up winning this transfer battle.

Since he joined Spurs in 2020, the 27-year-old has played featured in 55 Premier League games, scoring just once and providing three assists. He was sent out on loan to Villareal last season to find his form, and he managed to score two goals and provide three assists in 22 La Liga games.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has turned a cold shoulder to Joao Felix transfer - Reports

Joao Felix's dream move to the Catalan capital looks increasingly unlikely, according to reports. Despite the Atletico Madrid starlet's clear intentions to don the Blaugrana jersey and even wait out the entire summer in hope, Xavi's strategy seems to lead him elsewhere.

There has been much talk about a potential loan move for the former Chelsea loanee, and it is believed that the Barca brass are interested in his services. However, according to BarcaBlaugranes, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been unable to convince manager Xavi Hernandez.

Xavi has reportedly prioritized other areas of the squad for reinforcement, with an additional attacker low on his list of priorities. While Felix's longing for the Nou Camp is palpable, Barcelona's manager does not view him as a priority signing.