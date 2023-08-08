Serie A club working on deal to sign Manchester United man with Italian passport: Reports

Serie A side Bologna are reportedly trying to sign Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri on loan.

According to Italian outlet Quotidiano Nazionale (via Centredevils), the Red Devils are open to letting Pellistri go on loan with a right to buy. The Uruguayan youngster has an Italian passport so he wouldn't count as a non-EU signing.

Pellistri, 21, has struggled for game time during his three years at Old Trafford. He has made just 10 appearances across competitions for the senior team, providing one assist.

The Uruguayan winger has had a loan spell with La Liga outfit Alaves. Yet, Manchester United have never seemed willing to put their faith in him even despite some impressive performances.

None more so than his eye-catching display in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in pre-season. He scored a deserved last-gasp equalizer as Erik ten Hag watched on.

Many of the Old Trafford faithful have wanted Pellistri to be given more opportunities. Ten Hag was pleased with his performance during pre-season, discussing both the Uruguay international and Hannibal Mejbri with MUTV:

“They deserve it; otherwise, we don’t line them up. When you start pre-season, we have to give them opportunities, but they have to take it. They are brave, and that is what I like. Be brave, play football, and show yourself. If you want to play in the first team, you have to take responsibility in and out of possession, and those young guys are doing it."

However, it appears United are open to offloading Pellistri as they continue to make alterations to their squad. The Red Devils lured Antony to the club last summer and already possess Amad Diallo and Jadon Sancho as other right-wing options.

Pellistri has two years left on his contract with Ten Hag's side and is valued by Transfermarkt at €6 million. His future could be of interest in the closing weeks of the summer transfer window.

Ronald Araujo is surprised Manchester United haven't handed Pellistri more chances

Ronald Araujo was surprised by Pellistri's talent.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo deemed Pellistri as the Uruguayan player who surprised him the most heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He alluded to the Manchester United winger's lack of game time at Old Trafford, telling El Pais:

"Facundo Pellistri surprised me quite a bit. Especially since he hadn’t been playing. And more because of the level that he gave in the national team, that he was spectacular."

Araujo continued by talking up his connection with Pellistri:

“Besides, we understood each other very well on the right wing. Facundo was the one who surprised me the most, yes.”

The Barca center-back already had the opportunity to see Pellistri up close while the latter was on loan at Alaves. The Red Devils attacker made 35 appearances for the La Liga side, including one against the Catalan giants.

Pellistri has earned 12 caps for Uruguay since making his debut in January 2022. It's clear that many reckon he should be playing more and he may have to leave Manchester United to do so.