Serie A duo keen on move for Liverpool superstar in the summer - Reports

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is attracting interest from Serie A giants Lazio and Roma, according to Football-Italia.net. The 32-year-old defender is not expected to stay with the Reds past the summer and Lazio and Roma are expected to pursue him.

Joel Matip has been out since December with a cruciate ligament injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Prior to his injury, he was a key part of Liverpool's rotation and played 14 games across all competitions.

"I think since he got injured this is the best moment because it was very painful in the beginning, very painful for him. He got through that and now it’s pain free, but that all takes time. I don’t think the season is long enough for him," Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said back in early April, via This is Anfield.

Per the aforementioned report, the two Serie A giants should initiate talks with the Matip once the season is over. They are hopeful they will have clinched a spot in European competitions next season. According to Corriere della Sera (via Calciomercato.com), Matip is inclined to move to Italy in the summer as well.

Liverpool boss says Joel Matip should have been offered an extension

Joel Matip is on an expiring contract and it appears that Liverpool has yet to offer him a new contract. Thus, his future is in jeopardy and the most likely scenario is to leave the club in June.

Still, the Reds' boss, who will also leave Anfield in the summer, believes that the club should have offered the 32-year-old defender a new deal.

"That's a normal thing to do but he deserves all the support from us, and he will get it. I would say so [that he deserves a new deal], but it's not my decision. I cannot sign the papers," Jurgen Klopp said after Matip's serious injury back in December.

Since joining the club from FC Schalke 04 back in 2016, he has played a total of 201 games across all competitions and has won six trophies.