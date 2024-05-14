Serie A giants approach Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to take over as manager after Anfield exit: Reports

Serie A giants Napoli have reportedly approached departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to take over as manager next season. The Reds boss announced his decision to leave Anfield in January 2024, hinting that he may take time away from football.

Italian journalist Paolo Esposito has now reported (via Football 365) that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis approached Klopp to take over as manager at Naples next season. Esposito said:

“Jurgen Klopp has also been approached by Aurelio De Laurentiis to sit on the Napoli bench for next season. I already reported this in the last episode of Area di Rigore. The German coach will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.”

Klopp had earlier hinted that he does not want to return to football as manager but that answer is open to change. When asked if he will return to football, the German coach had said (via Football 365):

"I would say now no. But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation."

Adding that he will never return to coach in England, Klopp said:

“What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp set to be replaced by Arne Slot, as per Fabrizio Romano

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the news of Arne Slot being the man to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield is now a done deal. Writing in his column for Caught Offside, he noted (via Football 365):

“Some Liverpool fans have been eager to know when we’ll get an official announcement on Arne Slot becoming the new manager, but I have no information on this at the moment – it’s up to the clubs to decide the timing of announcements like this."

Romano added:

“Still, rest assured that there’s no news on this – it’s a done deal. It’s all set, as previously reported, with the clubs agreeing on compensation, while the Dutch manager has also agreed his contract with Liverpool.”

The Feyenoord manager has a 61.33% winning record in his coaching career, managing 256 games with clubs like Cambuur, AZ, and now Feyenoord. He also won the Eredivisie in the 2022-23 season, and is set to finish second this time around.