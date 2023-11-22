Serie A giants begin negotiations to sign 31-year-old star linked with Manchester United transfer: Reports

According to Fichajes, Inter Milan have started negotiations to sign FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

Taremi's contract with the Liga Portugal club will run down next summer and Porto risk losing him for free unless the player agrees to a new deal soon. The Iranian striker has registered three goals and as many assists in 16 matches across competitions this season and Porto reportedly want €20-25 million for the player.

He joined the club back in 2020 and has so far scored 83 goals and provided 52 assists in 163 appearances across competitions for the club.

Inter Milan currently have young Lautaro Martinez on their ranks and also signed Marcus Thuram earlier in the summer. They have two veterans in Alexis Sanchez and Marco Arnautovic, who can play as forwards.

However, both Sanchez and Arnautovic do not have a long career left and several news outlets reported that Martinez could move away from Inter should a suitable offer arrive. It would leave the Serie A giants short on strikers and thus it makes sense for them to make a move for a replacement.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are reportedly interested in signing another striker. They have mostly relied on young Rasmus Hojlund to get the goals for the team. While he has scored five times in the UEFA Champions League this term, Hojlund is yet to open his account in the Premier League despite making nine appearances.

Marcus Rashford has been far from his best, scoring only once in 16 appearances this season. Anthony Martial, on the other hand, has been a fringe player, starting only four of his 15 appearances this term. He has scored one goal and has provided one assist so far. According to reports, Martial could be part of the January exodus at Old Trafford.

Hence, it would make sense for the Red Devils to weigh up a January move for a new striker. Taremi is reportedly on the club's shortlist. Inter's reported interest, though, could complicate the Red Devils' pursuit.

Journalist provided an update on Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United

Speaking of Manchester United's strikers, Anthony Martial's future at the Old Trafford club looks uncertain at this point in time. The Frenchman has suffered from persistent injury issues, missing 123 days of action due to four different injuries in 2022-23.

This season, Martial has been used as a backup and his current numbers, mentioned above, aren't impressive. Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Martial, along with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane could head the exit door. He told GiveMeSport:

"It’s the same for Martial, who I think Manchester United might listen to offers for. Perhaps the summer is more likely with that one, especially with Manchester United having injuries and needing a bit of depth and goals. But there are a few players out there on the market."

Martial's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire in the summer. Hence, the player is free to discuss pre-contract agreements with other clubs from January.