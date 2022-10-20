Serie A giants enter talks with Chelsea as Graham Potter gives green light to sale of forward: Reports

AC Milan have entered talks with Chelsea over a deal for striker Armando Broja, as per Calciomercato.

Broja has found game time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge this season following an impressive loan spell at Southampton.

The Albanian forward has started one of 11 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

Broja's stock has risen as one of the Premier League's best young strikers but he is struggling to displace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Blues' starting XI.

Milan chief Frederic Massara has contacted Broja's representatives on numerous occasions in recent weeks.

Chelsea value the striker at £30 million and conversations have been had over a potential transfer.

The Rossoneri desire a young striker of a similar profile to Broja, who boasts aerial threat and physicality.

Blues boss Graham Potter has given the green-light for the deal to go ahead and he appears to be unable to promise Broja his desired game time.

As it stands, Broja is yet to decide on his future with his current contract at Stamford Bridge running until 2028.

He rose up the youth ranks in west London before making his senior debut in 2020.

It was during his season-long loan at Southampton in the 2021-22 campaign that Broja started to make a name for himself.

He made 38 appearances for the Saints, scoring nine goals and earning plaudits for his dominance up top under Ralph Hassenhuttl.

The striker's form for the Saints even saw him earn 16 international caps for Albania, scoring four goals.

Chelsea need to decide on Broja

Broja will want more game time

Many had thought that this season would be the perfect opportunity for Broja to showcase his talent at Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku departed for Inter Milan on a season-long loan, while Timo Werner returned to RB Leipzig for £18 million.

It left the Blues in need of a centre-forward and Broja fit the mold but has failed to make much of an impact.

The Albanian spoke of his pride after scoring his first ever goal for the west Londoners in a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 8.

However, Broja still struggles to break into Potter's XI as he is up against competition in the form of Aubameyang, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling.

The Blues need to decide on their young striker's future as he will continue to desire more minutes, which seems to be something Potter cannot offer.

Potter's side may be better off parting ways with Broja given that there is so much attacking talent at Chelsea.

