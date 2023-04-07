Serie A giant eyeing swoop for Manchester United duo this summer - Reports

Serie A juggernaut Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United pair Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof.

According to InterLive (via Sports Mole), Inter Milan are keeping a close eye on Martial, who has made only 16 appearances this season for the Red Devils due to injuries. Martial kicked off the season as United’s first-choice centre-forward, but it's believed that Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to sign a new striker this summer.

Martial’s contract expires in June 2024, but there's a 12-month extension option in his contract, which could extend his Old Trafford stay till June 2025. Despite Martial’s positive contractual situation, a deal could be done for as little as €20 million.

Alongside the Frenchman, the Nerazzurri are also keeping tabs on Lindelof. The Swede has slipped down the pecking order this season, with Ten Hag regularly picking Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez ahead of him. Inter are reportedly hopeful of securing the defender for €15 million this summer.

Lindelof, whose contract expires in June 2024 (option for an additional year), has started only five Premier League games this season, playing 11 overall. During the recent international break, he admitted that he would reconsider his future due to a lack of minutes.

Manchester United signed Lindelof from Benfica in July 2017. He has since scored thrice and claimed six assists in 219 games across competitions. Martial, meanwhile, has scored 85 times and provided 52 assists in 285 games for the club since arriving from Monaco in 2015.

Tom Cleverley says Fred is most underrated player at Manchester United

Former Red Devil Tom Cleverley (2008-2015) has dubbed Fred the most underrated player at Manchester United. Cleverley has lauded the Brazilian for his exemplary work rate and is happy to see him get on the scoresheet more frequently.

Speaking to the Man United Scandinavian Supporters' Club, Cleverley said (via Manchester Evening News):

“Yeah, massively (Fred underrated), within that dressing room Fred will have for sure a lot more respect than he does in the outside football world. Hopefully that's all that matters to Fred personally, I think a lot of people can see what he does without the ball, the intensity he plays at, and I'm glad that he's been able to add some goals to that now, to get the recognition he deserves.”

Fred, who used to receive a lot of flak for his underwhelming displays, has come on his own under Ten Hag this season. He has featured in 43 games for Manchester United across competitions thiss eason, scoring six times and claiming five assists.

