Serie A giants interested in summer move for 'reassuring' Arsenal star this summer, Gunners willing to sell star – Reports

Inter Milan are allegedly keen to snap up Takehiro Tomiyasu with Arsenal prepared to offload their defender before the end of the summer window.

The Nerazzurri are currently hoping to strengthen their squad after failing to challenge for the Serie A title last season. They have also lost notable first-team players like Milan Skriniar, Andre Onana, Marcelo Brozovic, Edin Dzeko and Robin Gosens this summer.

According to Fichajes, Inter Milan have expressed a major interest in roping in the Japanese in the final days of the ongoing summer transfer window. They are keen to hold initial talks as soon as possible with the Gunners, who are willing to offload their player this month.

Tomiyasu, whose current contract is set to expire in June of 2025, could opt to secure a permanent move to the Serie A outfit after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal. He started just 13 of his 31 appearances last season, featuring in 1,223 minutes of action.

Should the 33-cap Japan international join Simone Inzaghi's outfit this summer, he could prove to be a fine signing for them. He would provide competition for places in a central defensive role, while also emerging as a rotational option at right wing-back in a 3-4-2-1 setup.

Earlier in 2021, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta showered praise on the former Bologna man following his £16 million switch. He said (h/t Mirror):

"We needed a full-back who could be very versatile, can play as a centre-back, can play in a back three and Tomi has this capacity. He's fully committed, he goes for every ball, he's reassuring, he's got a presence and he's a very honest player."

So far, Tomiyasu has featured in 55 games for the north London outfit.

Jonathan Johnson provides vital insight into Arsenal's interest in Barcelona centre-back

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer insider Jonathan Johnson shared his two cents on the Gunners' alleged interest in Barcelona star Jules Kounde. He wrote:

"There was speculation surrounding Jules Kounde's future at Barcelona earlier this summer, and with Jurrien Timber's injury at Arsenal, links have resurfaced about Mikel Arteta possibly trying to bring the Frenchman to the Emirates Stadium."

Claiming that a potential deal is unlikely, Johnson added:

"However, I would be surprised if the Gunners rush back into the market despite this setback. The defence seems well stacked and although Kounde is a quality and versatile player, he has a price tag to match and Arsenal have already spent a fair bit this summer."

Kounde, 24, has cemented himself as a crucial starter at Camp Nou since arriving from Sevilla for over £44 million in 2022. He helped the Blaugrana lift two trophies last term, making 42 overall appearances so far.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior and Rob Holding as centre-back options in new signing Jurrien Timber's absence. They could also rely on right-backs Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as a couple of emergency choices.