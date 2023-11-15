Serie A giants join race to sign 23-year-old Arsenal defender in 2024 - Reports

AC Milan have reportedly joined their Serie A rivals AS Roma in pursuit of Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior.

Tuttomercatoweb (via HITC) reports that Milan have made contact with Kiwior's agent over a potential move to the San Siro. The Polish center-back has lacked game time since joining the Gunners from Spezia Calcio in January for €25 million.

Kiwior has started four of eight games across competitions this season, helping Arsenal keep four clean sheets. He signed a five-year deal when he arrived at the Emirates.

However, the Poland international could be set for a quick return to Serie A with Milan now pursuing a deal. The Rossonerri are eyeing signing the Gunners defender on loan but the Premier League giants would rather keep hold of him.

Meanwhile, Roma are also showing interest as Jose Mourinho looks to deal with Evan Ndicka's likely absence in the new year. The defender is set to head to the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast.

Kiwior faces an uphill battle to try and break into Mikel Arteta's first team given the options the Spaniard has at his disposal. The likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are ahead of him in the pecking order. Jurrien Timber joined Arsenal from Ajax in the summer but is currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

Michael Ballack urges Arsenal's Kai Havertz to 'assert himself' amid difficult spell

Kai Havertz has lacked form at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer in a €75 million deal. The German attacker has been handed a midfield role by Arteta but has failed to impress.

The 24-year-old has managed just one goal and one assist in 19 games across competitions. The jury is out on whether he was the right replacement for Granit Xhaka who joined Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea icon Michael Ballack has told Havertz to show more fight because he appears to be too reserved. He told SportBILD:

"Kai Havertz has outstanding skills. But as already mentioned: he seems a bit too reserved for me. You need a certain robustness and mentality, especially abroad, to assert yourself in difficult situations. I hope he gets it done."

There has already been speculation over Havertz's future as he struggles to reach expectations with the Gunners. Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

Ballack doesn't think his fellow countryman should look to leave Arsenal so hastily:

“In my opinion it is still too early for that (an exit). He should assert himself at Arsenal by all means possible.”

Havertz spent three years at Stamford Bridge, scoring the winner in Chelsea's 1-0 UEFA Champions League final win against Manchester City in 2021. But, he never lived up to his €80 million price tag and hasn't shown much improvement since joining the Gunners.