Serie A giants keeping tabs on Arsenal defender as they plot possible summer move: Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior. The Seire A giants want to lure the Polish star away if they lose one of their current defenders.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have identified Kiwior as their top target if they are to sell one of their star players. The Gunners are unwilling to sell the defender as Mikel Arteta believes he can be a vital part of the squad this season.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Kiwior, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko, on his YouTube channel earlier this summer and said:

"In terms of centre-backs, Mosquera joined and we know that it's a very good signing, very good talent. Saliba and Gabriel obviously staying at the club. Jakub Kiwior, what happens with Jakub Kiwior? Keep an eye on Kiwior because in July, I can reveal to you that a bid from Portugal was turned down by Arsenal."

"Arteta would love to keep the player; he loves Kiwior. His mentality, his approach. He's always ready when needed. But at the same time, let's see what happens this month with the player. Because if the player will ask to go, this situation could change."

"Arsenal would love to keep him, Arteta would love to keep him. Let's see what happens, if the player decides to change, in that case Arsenal could bring in a new defender. Probably left-footed to help as a CB and LB when needed. Also the Zinchenko situation is one to watch so we will be following, for sure."

Apart from Kiwior, Juventus are also tracking Konstantinos Koulierakis of Wolfsburg, while Lucas Beraldo of PSG is also a target.

Arsenal are aware of interest in Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal are aware of rising interest in Jakub Kiwior as clubs around Europe are moving in for the defender. The Polish star is also a target for FC Porto, and the Portuguese side reportedly made a move this month.

The Gunners were quick to respond and scare off the Liga Portugal side by demanding €30 million for the defender, according to A Bola. FC Porto swiftly shifted focus and signed Jan Bednarek from Southampton for a reported €7.5 million instead.

Gabriel is back in training, but Kiwior could be the starting center-back with William Saliba in the Premier League season opener against Manchester United. The Brazilian had a hamstring surgery last season and is just regaining full fitness and will be eased in by Mikel Arteta.

