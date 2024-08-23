Serie A giants have made a €30m offer to sign Chelsea outcast on a permanent deal this summer - Reports

Romelu Lukaku's second spell at Chelsea is reportedly set to come to an end with Serie A side Napoli making a bid for the wantaway striker. The Belgian could be set for a reunion with former Blues manager Antonio Conte.

Lukaku’s return to the west London club from Inter in 2021 hasn't gone according to plan so far. He spent the last two seasons on loan in Italy with Roma and Inter Milan. According to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the forward is set to return to Serie A, this time to Napoli. The Gli Azzurri have made a €30 million move for the 31-year-old.

".@sscnapoli have made a new offer to @ChelseaFC for Romelu #Lukaku around €30m on a permanent deal and are now waiting on #CFC to answer. @SkySport," Di Marzio wrote on X.

The Belgian striker initially signed for Chelsea as an 18-year-old from Anderlecht in 2011, but couldn't break into the first team. He moved to West Bromwich Albion and Everton on loan before being sold to the Merseyside club in 2014.

Seven years later, he rejoined the two-time European champions in a club-record £97.5 million deal. This time as well, he failed to establish himself in London and ended up going on loan to Inter and Roma.

Chelsea's Lukaku can score 20 goals a season with Conte - Walter Sabatini

Former Director of Roma and Inter Milan - two of Lukaku's former clubs - Walter Sabatini is licking his lips at the idea of Lukaku and Conte reuniting. In an interview with Radio CRC, Sabatini said that Belgium's all-time leading goalscorer is a "guarantee" with Conte.

"Lukaku is a guarantee with Conte, as trained by him, he is a player who can score 20 goals. I also wouldn’t say he was old, as 31 is when a striker reaches full maturity," he said via Football Italia.

The Italian highlighted how Conte would unlock the striker.

"He would certainly not be lacking in motivation at Napoli, with this club and city, while Conte knows how to give Romelu the right service."

Sabatini was also effusive in his praise of Napoli being able to convince Conte to join them.

"Napoli made an extraordinary decision by convincing Conte, because he is a guarantee for everyone," said Sabatini. "His history speaks for him and he trains with such faith that it is almost a religious experience. He is the right man for Napoli to rebuild after last season’s disappointment. I am convinced he will do very well."

Lukaku and Conte have worked together at Chelsea as well as Inter Milan. In the two seasons they worked together, the Belgian striker contributed 81 goals in 95 games, including 64 goals and 17 assists.

