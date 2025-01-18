Serie A giants make contact with Chelsea over a possible move for Joao Felix: Reports

According to acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan have initiated contact with Chelsea regarding a move for Joao Felix. The Portuguese forward has been a peripheral figure under Enzo Maresca this season and his future remains uncertain.

Felix has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Blues this season, chipping in with seven goals and two assists. However, he has managed just three starts in the Premier League and may no longer be in the Italian manager's plans.

The Rossoneri are eyeing the situation with interest as they look to upgrade their attack this month. The Serie A giants would ideally like to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford for the job.

However, securing a move for the Englishman has proven difficult so far and Milan have now identified Felix as an alternative. Having said that, Chelsea will not consider a loan move at the moment and the Italian giants do not have the finances to script a permanent transfer.

Felix arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer and is under contract until 2030, so the Blues are under no pressure to let him go. However, the player's position in the team is unlikely to change any time soon, so the London giants could consider a move this year. Chelsea are already linked with attacking additions this month, so their stance on Joao Felix could change as the transfer window progresses.

Are Chelsea eyeing Benjamin Sesko?

Enzo Maresca

According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have identified Benjamin Sesko as an option to bolster their attack if Christopher Nkunku leaves. The French forward has struggled for game time under Enzo Maresca and has just three starts for the Blues in the Premier League this season.

However, he has still managed 13 goals and four assists from 28 games. The player is unsettled at Stamford Bridge and could look to leave to get his career back on track.

Bayern Munich are interested but are yet to match his €70m asking price. The London giants remain open to his departure and apparently have Sesko among the candidates to take his place.

The Slovenian striker has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 25 games this season for RB Leipzig and is highly rated in the European circuit. However, the 21-year-old is unlikely to leave in the winter.

Chelsea apparently have their eyes on Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap as well, as per Romano. The Englishman has scored eight goals and provided two assists from 21 games this season.

