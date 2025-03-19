Serie A giants open talks with Real Madrid over a potential move for Arda Guler: Reports

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly prepared to enter into negotiations with Real Madrid over a potential move for unsettled star Arda Guler. The Turkish midfielder has failed to break into the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is said to have grown frustrated with the situation at the club.

Ad

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport report that the Nerazzurri are considering a move for Guler as part of their summer recruitment plans. This move, however, is dependent on their interest in a former Real Madrid star, Nico Paz, who is currently at Como.

Turkiye international Arda Guler was on the radar of multiple European clubs after rising through the ranks at Fenerbahce at just 18 years of age. He eventually opted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023 but had to wait until January for his Real Madrid debut. He went on to enjoy a strong end to the 2023-24 season at the club.

Ad

Trending

Even after a stellar Euro 2024, his career has not taken the expected path in the Spanish capital, having been restricted to a bit-part role. The 20-year-old has now decided to consider his options in the summer as he does not intend on spending another year on the bench.

Inter Milan have set their sights on Paz, but the Argentine youngster is also of interest to Carlo Ancelotti's side, forcing them to look for an alternative in Guler.

Ad

Arda Guler remains a regular starter for Turkiye despite his disappointing season at Real Madrid. The young midfielder has appeared 30 times this season for Los Blancos, but has played just 1,088 minutes of football.

Real Madrid eye duo as potential Vinicius Jr replacement: Reports

Real Madrid are eyeing the duo of Florian Wirtz and Nico Williams as possible additions to their squad if Vinicius Jr leaves, as per SPORT. The Spanish giants are preparing for the possibility of the Brazilian star leaving at the end of the campaign, and have a succession plan in place.

Ad

Vinicius Jr has been a target for the Saudi Pro League, with a world-record bid expected to be lodged for the forward in the summer. The financial aspect of such an offer is expected to tempt the 25-year-old and may see him leave the club.

Los Blancos have their eyes on Bayer Leverkusen superstar Wirtz and Athletic Club winger Williams as their targets in case of this eventuality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback