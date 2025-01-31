  • home icon
Serie A giants plot January move for 25-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

By Debkalpa Banerjee
Modified Jan 31, 2025 14:04 GMT
Enzo Maresca could lose one of his star forwards soon.
AC Milan are allegedly interested in adding Chelsea summer signing Joao Felix to their ranks in the final days of the ongoing winter transfer window.

Felix, 25, has struggled to cement himself as a vital squad member at the Blues since leaving Atletico Madrid in a switch worth around £46 million last summer. He has started just three of his 12 Premier League appearances this season, featuring in just 363 minutes of action for his club.

Now, according to Spanish publication Fichajes.net, Milan have identified Felix as a top winter transfer target. The Rossoneri board are of the opinion that the attacker's versatility could be beneficial for them.

Newly appointed Milan manager Sergio Conceicao is reportedly a key factor in the aforesaid potential interest in Felix. The former Porto boss is an admirer of his compatriot's abilities and is keen to sign him.

Felix, whose current deal will run out in June 2030, has registered seven goals and two assists in 20 total appearances for Chelsea this campaign.

David Luiz heaps praise on Chelsea midfielder

Speaking recently to The Sun, former Chelsea and Arsenal defender David Luiz lavished huge praise on Blues star Cole Palmer. The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner said (h/t Metro):

"Cole, like Eden [Hazard], is on another level, he's world-class. He took a tough decision to leave Manchester City and it was the right one. Everybody can now see the amazing player that he is. I'm enjoying seeing him play. He's intelligent and intelligent players are difficult to defend. He'd have played in my 2012 and 2017 teams [at the Blues]... for world-class players, there's always a place."

Palmer, 22, has cemented himself as one of the best performers in the Premier League since leaving Manchester City in a potential £42.5 million deal in 2023. He has scored 39 times and laid out 21 assists in 70 appearances across all competitions for the Stamford Bridge club so far.

Sharing thoughts on other current Blues players, Luiz continued:

"I love a lot of players at Chelsea but in particular [Moises] Caicedo. He has some amazing qualities, he's powerful. He didn't start well but he had the personality to keep going, keep fighting and now he's started to show his class. Enzo [Fernandez] is another top player, a world-class one. Enzo is fantastic and [at his current club] he has many examples to follow to continue to improve."

Chelsea will next host West Ham United in the league on February 3.

