Serie A giants plotting move for 25-year-old Liverpool star amid uncertain future at Anfield: Reports

Serie A outfit Napoli are reportedly interested in adding Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez to their ranks in the ongoing January transfer window.

Nunez, 25, has struggled to impress Reds head coach Arne Slot since the start of this season. He has scored just six goals and provided four assists in 28 matches across competitions for the Reds this season.

Now, according to Spanish news website Fichajes.net, Napoli have identified Nunez as an apt replacement for Paris Saint-Germain ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Antonio Conte is an admirer of Nunez's speed and strength and as a result, the Italian side are ready to lodge an offer this month.

However, Liverpool are unlikely to part ways with the 33-cap Uruguay international easily this month. Moreover, they could decide to retain the striker this month as they are competing on a number of fronts.

Overall, the former Benfica striker has found the back of the opposition net 39 times and laid out 21 assists in 124 overall appearances for Liverpool.

Liverpool boss opens up on left-back rotation

At a pre-match press conference, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was asked if he is rotating at left-back to manage workload or due to Kostas Tsimikas' improvement in form. He replied (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"I think both. If Kostas was on a completely different level than [Andrew Robertson], then it would not be smart to rotate in that position or manage the load, as you would drop so far in quality that it could be a risk. I don't know what Kostas' situation was last season, I know that he didn't play a lot but I didn't know at what level he was at."

Revealing how Tsimikas impressed him last year, Slot elaborated:

"But from the moment I came in, on the tour in the United States, he did really well. He's proved that he can play in the left-back position as well. Since we have got now two good options in my opinion, you can see that we are managing loads and rotating in that position quite a bit."

So far this season, Tsimikas has started 10 of his 19 appearances across competitions for the Reds. The 28-year-old Greek international has recorded two assists in 999 minutes of action for the Anfield side so far.

On the other hand, Andrew Robertson has started 22 of his 27 overall appearances for Slot's outfit this season. The Reds' first-choice left-back has provided one assist in 1852 minutes of action for his club this term.

