Serie A giants ready to sanction sale of €75 million-rated star linked with move to Barcelona: Reports

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Serie A giants AC Milan are open to selling Barcelona target Rafael Leao following their exit from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 32. The Portuguese star is a Blaugrana target, and the LaLiga giants are monitoring the 25-year-old with a view towards a potential move for his services.

Leao joined the Rossoneri in the summer of 2019 from LOSC Lille for a reported €49.5 million fee. The Portuguese star is a mercurial wideman and inventive dribbler, scoring 67 goals and 57 assists in 245 games to help the Milan-based giants to the 2021-22 Scudetto title.

According to Transfermarkt, Rafael Leao is valued at €75 million. He is contracted to the Serie A side until the summer of 2028, giving the Rossoneri leverage in future negotiations for his services. Given their well-documented financial issues, Barcelona might not have the financial muscle required to make a move for the Portuguese superstar in the summer.

"It's very important to have the referees and, at the moment, what they are doing here in Spain with them is unbelievable" - Barcelona manager urges support for referees

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has urged the coaches and players in LaLiga to support the referees following the recent controversy in the country. Spanish referee Munuera Montero has been vilified following his decision to send off Jude Bellingham for swearing in his direction in Madrid's last game, a 1-1 draw in Pamplona against Osasuna.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's clash with Las Palmas in the league, the German manager urged support for the match officials, saying via FotMob:

"It's very important to have the referees and, at the moment, what they are doing here in Spain with them [referees] is unbelievable. You have to think about their families also. Everyone makes mistakes ... I think it's the responsibility of the coaches and also of the players to protect them."

"Now we have the VAR, and we have to trust in them. The federation has to show how strong it is. This is very important ... We have to change a little bit these things because they [referees] are human."

Barcelona sit atop the LaLiga table after a fine run of form that has seen them win their last four matches. The Catalan side has scored 65 goals and conceded 25 in 24 games in the league.

