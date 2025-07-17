Serie A giants readying €12 million offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder: Reports

Juventus are reportedly preparing a €12 million bid to sign Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid. The Serie A giants want to bolster their midfield and see the Spaniard as an ideal option.

As per a report in TuttoJuve, Ceballos is considering his future at Real Madrid, and Juventus want to take advantage of the situation. The Spaniard does not see him getting enough minutes this season under Xabi Alonso. Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouameni, and Arda Güler are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Juventus are looking to lure him to Italy and are ready to offer €12 million to Los Blancos. The Spanish giants are not looking to stand in his way and are open to selling, though they have not set an asking price.

Ceballos spoke to El Chiringuito earlier this summer and admitted that he was open to rejoining Real Betis. He added that no talks have taken place, but the transfer is on his mind. He explained that he will take time after his vacation to decide where he will play next season. He said (via Managing Madrid):

"I'm already on vacation after a long season. Everything's fine,. It's an important topic for me, but we'll talk about my future in a few weeks. Betis was my home and always will be. I hope the door to Real Betis is always open. I haven't spoken to them yet, but we're open to everything."

Ceballos joined Real Madrid from Real Betis in 2017 and has been on their books ever since, making 192 appearances. He spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal, but did not join the Gunners on a permanent transfer.

Former Real Madrid star wanted Dani Ceballos to rejoin Real Betis

Isco hinted in December 2024 that Dani Ceballos was looking to secure a move back to Real Betis. The former Real Madrid star spoke about the Spaniard and added that he was trying to win back the fans, and said (via Tribal Football):

"Let's see if he comes here soon, he's making himself loved, the b*****d. I feel very loved here, that always helps a footballer. I hope to get back into the rhythm, get into my best form, I think we have a very good team, a lot to improve, but I'm sure we can keep improving."

Dani Ceballos played 105 matches for Real Betis before joining Real Madrid. He has scored seven goals for both Spanish clubs, having played 87 more games for Los Blancos.

